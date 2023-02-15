February is American Heart Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Lake County wants to raise heart health public awareness.
According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. That’s approximately one woman every minute.
Five numbers that all women should know to take control of their heart health are: total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index (BMI). Knowing these numbers can help women and their health care provider determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases.
“We can change these numbers with education and action. Know your risk and join the fight against this disease,” said Aaron Kissler, health officer with the Florida Department of Health in Lake County.
DOH-Lake recommends these lifestyles changes:
• Don’t smoke • Manage your blood sugar
• Stay active • Lower your cholesterol
• Know your family history
• Lose weight • Eat healthy
• Get your blood pressure under control
