Amazon Freevee is coming to the rescue of American Rust as the free streaming platform picks up the Jeff Daniels-led drama for a second season.
Produced by Boat Rocker and executive produced by Daniels, Dan Futterman, and Adam Rapp, Season 2 of American Rust will continue the stories which began in Season 1 of the crime drama set in a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town. The series debuted last year on Showtime where it was subsequently canceled.
Based on Philipp Meyer’s acclaimed novel of the same name, American Rust explored the tattered American Dream in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania through the eyes of police chief Del Harris (Daniels). Harris becomes compromised when the son of the woman (Maura Tierney) he loves is accused of murder, and he’s forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.
Production on Season 2 is scheduled to begin later this year with both Daniels and Tierney attached to return in their roles.
“I’m grateful to Amazon Freevee for giving us the chance to make Season Two of American Rust. Set inside a struggling American small town, our authentic, realistically told story is built for streaming. The movies they don’t make anymore are being made as series at places like Amazon Freevee. It’s where I want to be,” said Jeff Daniels.
American Rust, Amazon Freevee