“W.A.L.K” (Waterman Amputee & Limb Loss Konnections) is for amputees and people with limb loss. Our mission is to empower all amputees and people with limb loss to live quality lives, achieve active lifestyles, and continue to be productive members of society. Held the fourth Monday of each month (except December), 6:00-7:00 pm, Florida Hospital Waterman Garden Conference Room B. Refreshments provided. Contact: Tracey Estok, 352.253.3892 for topic of the month.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…