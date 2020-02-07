“W.A.L.K” (Waterman Amputee & Limb Loss Konnections) is for amputees and people with limb loss. Our mission is to empower all amputees and people with limb loss to live quality lives, achieve active lifestyles, and continue to be productive members of society.  Held the fourth Monday of each month (except December), 6:00-7:00 pm, Florida Hospital Waterman Garden Conference Room B. Refreshments provided. Contact: Tracey Estok, 352.253.3892 for topic  of the month.