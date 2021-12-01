The Lake County Fair in Eustis was a big deal in April of this year, thanks to it being the fair’s centennial milestone. And now, that 100th anniversary event is an even bigger deal, thanks to its receipt of four awards at a recent International Association of Fairs and Expositions awards show.
Out of 530 entries from around the world, the Lake County Fair received these Award of Excellence honors in the following Hall of Honor Communications categories:
• Out of the Box Marketing: First place for the fair’s new brand ambassador, Mayor Ferris Wheeler.
• Outdoor Advertising: First place for the fair billboard, created by Clear Channel Outdoor.
• Multi-Page Advertising: Second place for the 100 Year Anniversary Guidebook, created by Triangle News Leader.
• At Home Activities: Third place for its coloring contest/coloring page, featuring Them Sweeney Boys, created by artist Tim Reed.
“This is the first time the Lake County Fair has won any IAFE awards,” said Lake County Fair CEO/Manager Stacy Wade. “And as a fair manager, this is one of the proudest moments in my career!”
Triangle News Leader produced the event guide, designing the look, creating articles and providing images and archival photos.
“We were so pleased to partner with Stacy to produce the 100th anniversary Lake County event guide,” said Triangle News Leader publisher Ann Yager. “It was a first for us, too, and it was fun looking back through the years to see how the fair has evolved. It was Stacy’s first year in Lake County, and she really stepped out of the box to make this happen.”
The awards were presented during the IAFE’s 2021 Virtual Awards Show, presented on Zoom and Facebook Live.
“The Hall of Honor Communications contest recognizes the top fairs in our industry exceeding in promotional and advertising efforts. Categories range from radio commercials to newspaper and everything in between. Submissions were judged based on originality, creativity, consistency and overall achievement,” said IAFE representative Brittney Harper.
The 13 categories within the communication awards are divided into five divisions by fair attendance. After submission, entries are judged by IAFE committees comprised of industry professionals within and outside of the IAFE membership.
The International Association of Fairs and Expositions began in 1885 with a half dozen fairs. Today, the IAFE, which is based in Springfield, Missouri, represents more than 1,100 fairs around the world. For more information, visit www.fairsandexpos.com.