In the fast-changing COVID-19 vaccination world, state and local governments are adjusting immunization schedules and sites based on numerous factors, including vaccine supplies and site availability.
One of the latest changes is a partnership between the City of Groveland, Amazon, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County and other organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations. As of last week, second-dose vaccinations began in a drive-through format on a first come, first served basis, at the new Amazon distribution site, 7453 Republic Drive, in Groveland.
According to FDOH-Lake, second doses of the Pfizer vaccine begin at the Groveland site at 8 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, and continue while supplies last. People seeking second vaccinations must bring the vaccine cards they received with their first doses.
After initially allowing people from other states and countries to receive the vaccine in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees to issue a public health advisory Jan. 21 prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations to Florida residents.
Therefore, those seeking immunization must be 65 years of age or older and present a Florida driver license or copy of a Florida identification card for proof of residency. Frontline workers with direct patient contact are also eligible with proper identification. Face masks are required.
Also per DOH-Lake, “Please note, as per the manufactures of the vaccine, we can’t administer the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as other vaccines. We must separate the COVID-19 vaccine from other vaccines by 14 days before or after the administration of COVID-19 vaccine. If one had the Shingle vaccine, then they will need to wait 28 days. If you have been on a blood thinners for less than a year or have had recent heart related surgery, take medications for atrial fibrillation, currently or any cancer treatments, cancer within the last six months, or take any immunosuppression medication please bring documentation from the provider stating that you may take the vaccine.”
FDOH-Lake is posting live updates regarding immunization site capacity information at lake.floridahealth.gov and Twitter page @FLHealthLake. For more information, call the FDOH-Lake COVID-19 hotline at 352-268-9299, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Expanded options
Last week, DOH-Lake announced free, appointment-only COVID-19 immunizations at the Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 866-201-6909 (or 833-476-1031 for TTY users). Appointments are based on vaccine availability.
Lake County coordinated with DOH-Lake and the Florida Division of Emergency Management to establish the appointment-based immunization site in Leesburg. The county was selected for initial rollout of the Sharecare appointment system following pilot programs in Miami-Dade, Hillsborough and Duval counties, according to the county.
“We’ll continue to schedule and administer second dose immunizations appointment at our St. Patrick Catholic Church site as well,” DOH-Lake said in a Jan. 26 news release, referring to a Mount Dora church located at 6803 Old Hwy 441 South.
According to Mount Dora Mayor Cathy Hoechst, more than 4,800 vaccines were given in the first two weeks at the site.
In an emailed statement, she also said, “DOH-Lake has begun making calls to all those that have received the first dose. When DOH-Lake receives the supply for the second dose then arrangements will be announced as to the procedure and location for receiving that second dose. Although both types of vaccines have a waiting period of 21 to 28 days to receive the second dose, that is just a window of time and one can get the second dose a little later. Please do not be concerned if you do not get it exactly on the 21st or 28th day.”
Lake County Schools began offering first-dose Pfizer vaccinations to eligible employees Jan. 19. This includes district employees age 65 and older, school and district nurses, and any unlicensed assistive personnel (UAPs), the medication-trained employees who cover school clinics when nurses are unavailable. The first distribution took place at Tavares High School.
Looking at the big picture
The Lake County School Board is advocating for all teachers and frontline school employees to be prioritized in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. The board agreed to send a letter to Gov. DeSantis explaining that because many students are returning to campuses for face-to-face learning for the second semester, the district needs to have as many of its staff members on campus as possible.
“Placing them among the priority groups for vaccination should reduce the number of employees required to take leave because of COVID-19 illness or exposure,” the letter reads. “Let’s show them how much they are valued by officially identifying them as ‘essential employees’ and doing everything we can to protect them as soon as possible so they are equipped to continue the important work that they perform with our children every day.”
According to a recent study by financial company WalletHub, Florida has the fifth fewest coronavirus restrictions in the nation, following Oklahoma, South Dakota, Iowa and Arkansas. The study used 14 metrics, including requirement to wear a face mask in public places, as well as large gathering and restaurant/bar restrictions, to establish state ranking. Data used were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and several other sources.
As of Jan. 27, Florida data show a cumulative total of 1,667,763 cases, with 25,673 resident and 407 non-resident deaths. In Lake County on that date, the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard showed a total of 20,972 cases and 388 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control showed 25,152,433 cases and 419,827 deaths in the U.S. in its COVID Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.