Lake County Supervisor of Elections, Alan Hays asked, and they answered those individuals who questioned the accuracy of Lake County’s active voter lists. To address these concerns, Hays encouraged concerned citizens to provide his office with the names of anyone suspected of any inappropriate election behavior, for examination by his team.
“I would like to thank those citizens who stepped forward with information of people suspected to be erroneously on the active voter roll or whom may have violated other aspects of the Florida Election Code. We continue to welcome submission of information if anyone has good reason that an individual should not be on our active voter listing,” said Hays. “Our office is 100% committed to election integrity and transparency of information as outlined in Florida Statutes.”
After examination, the Lake SOE office has so far determined each person in question is indeed legitimately on the active voter list. The elections team also received a small list of records that are being researched in partnership with the Florida Division of Elections to determine the appropriate registration status of those persons.
Other submissions by concerned individuals included names of people who may have voted in more than one county. After closer examination of these voter records, it was determined that this was without foundation.
“For years, our office has been committed to maintaining our voter registration database in complete compliance with Florida Statutes. As your trusted source for election related information, feel welcome to contact our office with any questions or to schedule a tour of our operation,” Hays said.
The Lake County Supervisor of Elections office is open Monday–Friday 8a.m.–5 p.m. and is located at 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd. in Tavares. Contact us at www.lakevotes.gov or 352-343-9734.