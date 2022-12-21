Dec. 12, Santa Claus stopped by Luigi’s Restaurant in Eustis to deliver gifts to some special needs adults, thanks to the Golden Triangle Moose Lodge No. 874 Ladies Auxiliary. The presents were collected through the lodge’s Angel Tree program. Photos courtesy Michael D. Rowlett.
