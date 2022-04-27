If you already have a pet or two, you can still find helpful services at the Lake County Animal Shelter, now that it is offering a new Wellness Hour program for the public to schedule vaccines, microchipping and/or testing at the shelter.
Wellness Hour appoints are offered in partnership with students in the Veterinary Assisting program at Lake Technical College and the Lake County Animal Shelter veterinary team.
Wellness Hour services include:
$10/$20 Rabies Vaccine (1 or 3 years)
$10 Combo Vaccine (FVRCP-cat/DA2PP-dog)
$10 Bordetella Vaccine (dog)
$10 HW Test (dog)
$10 FIV/FeLV Test (cat)
$5 Deworming
$10 Microchip
$7 Pet ID Tag (voluntary registration)
The services are available for cats and dogs. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting https://bit.ly/LCASWellnessHour.
Wellness Hour services are not a substitute for an annual visit to a private veterinarian, and only healthy pets will be seen, the shelter says.
The shelter, located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares, is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday noon– 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday noon–5 p.m. The shelter is closed Wednesdays and holidays.
“This program provides a learning opportunity for our resident Lake Tech students, promotes the health of pets in our community, and aids in proactive reunification of lost pets,” said Whitney Boylston, shelter director.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3EI9KYA or follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LakeCountyAnimalShelter.