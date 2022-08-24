The Lake County Animal Shelter, located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares, has stopped accepting cats, due to a small number of felines testing positive for an infectious virus.
The shelter also is in need additional supplies, such as towels and sheets, due to contamination.
The spread began through a local trap, neuter, vaccinate, and return (TNVR) effort, when a litter of kittens was brought to the shelter for the “Wait-til-8” program. After providing care and identifying a potential concern for panleukopenia, the litter was tested, and the results were positive, according to the county.
“Panleukopenia is a highly contagious viral disease of cats caused by the feline parvovirus. Kittens and immunocompromised or unvaccinated cats are most severely affected by the virus. Panleukopenia does not affect people or other animals. A vaccination for the virus is available and part of a cat’s routine veterinary care. Cats who are immunized for the virus have a lower chance of infection,” the county said in an Aug. 18 news release.
The shelter is working to identify felines that may have been exposed to the virus. Those who have adopted cats with potential exposure have been notified.
“Out of an abundance of caution, cats remaining in the shelter will be quarantined for at least the next two weeks. The shelter will suspend cat operations, which includes all events, adoptions and the TNVR and Wellness Hour programs, before reevaluating the situation.”
Through the Wait-til-8 program, the animal shelter still will provide support to residents who find kittens that need assistance. Wait-til-8 provides free vaccinations, food and supplies to temporary foster parents to help keep high-risk kittens in safer environments. Residents are encouraged to not surrender adult cats or kittens, if possible, until the shelter’s cat program resumes normal operations.
The shelter will accept cats in immediate need of care, however, and shelter them at another facility until the quarantine is over. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement team can assist with sick or injured cats found in the community.
To donate supplies, drop off items at the facility’s front door.
Residents can register for the shelter’s foster program to help shelter cats that have not been exposed. To register, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/Animal-Shelter/Foster.