During National Library Week, which runs April 4–10, adult residents who present their Lake County library card at the Lake County Animal Shelter will have their pet adoption fees waived.
Dogs, cats and livestock are available for adoption at the shelter. Adoptions include sterilization, initial vaccinations, microchip and a personalized ID tag.
The shelter is located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. The shelter is closed Wednesdays and holidays.
“Promoting adoption is at the heart of what we do at the Lake County Animal Shelter, and we love partnering with other departments to encourage this,” said Whitney Boylston, director of the Lake County Animal Shelter. “We have dozens of animals looking for their forever home and hope the public uses this opportunity to find a furry friend for life.”
“This is a great way for people to combine their love for books with their love for pets,” said George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library System. “We encourage all Lake County residents to visit one of our 16 locations for a free library card and stop by the animal shelter to adopt a pet.”
Visit http://bit.ly/LCAS-AdoptablePets to see available pets and make an appointment to visit the shelter.
For more information on Lake County Animal Services, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/offices/animal_services.
For more information about the library system, call or visit your local library, or go to http://mylakelibrary.org.