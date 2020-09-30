Through Oct. 31, East Lake County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 12th annual Pumpkin Patch, located at 24214 Sorrento Avenue (formerly SR 46), 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. This year features pumpkin shopping, Saturday Storytime at noon each Saturday and more photo opportunities than ever.
From its inception, this Pumpkin Patch has supported numerous local community organizations that help staff the Patch in exchange for a share of the proceeds. Organizations taking part this year include Mount Plymouth Landowners League, East Lake Historical Society, GRITS-4H and Mount Dora High School Future Farmers of America, among others.
The Chamber has designed the Patch to encourage social distancing, with increased distance between pumpkin platforms and handwashing stations available throughout the site. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing from other family groups and wear a face mask.