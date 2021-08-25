Eustis Elks, in conjunction with the Florida and National Elks BPOE Drug Awareness Program, is sponsoring a poster contest for third through fifth grade students in Lake County who attend public and private schools or are home-schooled.
The poster theme is “My Best Me Is Drug Free.”
Hand-drawn posters on 8 1/2” x 11” paper are preferred, but Eustis Elks will accept paper up to 11” x 24”. Students can get help from teachers, parents or friends, but the posters must be drawn by students, of course.
The submitted posters will be judged by members of the Eustis Elks Lodge and the winning poster forwarded to the Florida Elks Drug Awareness State Chairman, who determines the state winner. This winner is then entered into the National Elks poster contest, with their winning poster printed in the Elks coloring books, along with a significant prize.
The Eustis Elks also has available, free of charge, National Elks Drug Awareness coloring books, paper bookmarks and Red Ribbon Supplies for the yearly National Red Ribbon Program, which is Oct. 23–30, 2021.
Submission deadline is Dec. 31, for January 2022 judging. For further details, contact the Lodge Drug Awareness Chairman David Roche at droche6533@aol.com