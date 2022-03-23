After a two-year absence, the Sunnyland Antique and Classic Boat Festival is returning to downtown Tavares and the shores of Lake Dora.
“Everyone’s been very positive. They’re tired of sitting at home,” said Chris Youngblood, director of logistics for the show. “They want to get out and do something. So, we’ve got a little bit of everything here.”
The three-day event, March 25–27, is the largest of its kind on the East Coast, drawing thousands of people from all over the country to Wooten Park on Lake Dora. The Sunnyland Chapter is the largest chapter in the Antique and Classic Boat Society, representing the entire state of Florida.
Youngblood is the great-great-grandson of Christopher Columbus Smith, founder of Chris-Craft, a name synonymous around the world with pleasure boating. Smith, who died in 1939, founded the company in his hometown of Algonac, Michigan, situated on the northern edge of the delta of the St. Clair River, between Sarnia, Ontario, and downtown Detroit. By the late 1920s, Chris-Craft was the world’s largest producer of pleasure boats.
At this weekend’s show, visitors will see many of the company’s classic wooden-hull boats from the 1930s through the 1960s, along with those of many others boat makers. In addition, many boat makers, as well as nautical-based corporate sponsors, will have exhibits. Amphibious cars, race boats, antique woody cars and antique motorboats will also be on display.
In addition, the show will include an exotic car show by Festival of Speed, which said the boat show will include Miss America IV, the first boat to reach 100 mph, which happened in 1931. Eustis-based Festival of Speed will have 40 to 50 cars on display during the event.
A Field of Dreams also will be on site, where visitors can peruse boats listed for sale.
Sunnyland’s youth mentoring program, SCAMPY, will host presentations and events during the show. A nautical flea market will feature many hard-to-find marine parts from more than 80 vendors.
The show begins Friday at 9 a.m. and concludes Sunday at noon, though Youngblood emphasized most visitors will want to attend on Saturday.
Ticket prices for the weekend are $10. Free parking is available in the City of Tavares parking garage, two blocks from the park at Sinclair Avenue, and a shuttle service will be running to and from the main show entrance. Pets are welcome on leashes six feet or less.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the food court and beer garden. Sunnyland’s Ship Store will have items for sale, including t-shirts. For more information, visit acbs-sunnyland.org.
The show, which started in Sanford before moving to Mount Dora and then to Tavares, is in its 41st year. More than 100 volunteers are needed to pull off the show, which stretches over one-third of a mile with 250–300 boats on display.
“We kind of kick off the boating season down here with the first show,” Youngblood said. “So, everybody brings their toys down to get commented on.”