Dec. 13, 2022, Tavares Police Officer Courtney Bannick was exposed to fentanyl during a routine traffic stop. After radioing for assistance, she was administered three doses of Narcan by police who responded to her call. The medication is used to reverse the effects of this sort of overdose. The incident landed her in the hospital but ultimately had a favorable outcome.
In response to the incident, the Apopka Rotary Club worked to get additional medication for the Tavares Police Department. In a presentation, the club, along with Larry Kenemore, North America task force leader for the Rotary Action Group for Addiction Prevention, presented the medication Kloxxado to the police force. The drug can be used in emergency incidents when an individual is overdosing on an opiate.