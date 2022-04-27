Last Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $15.6 million to 10 Florida communities, including Lake County, to support community development.
Lake County will receive $653,511 through the Community Development Block Grant – CV program to conduct public service activities, including a mobile food pantry and vaccination site, according to the governor’s press office.
Lake County currently is accepting applications for two grants intended to support its communities.
Through May 27, Lake County will accept applications for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program funding from municipalities and non-profit agencies. The anticipated allocation for FY 2022 will be approximately $1,513,925.00, according to the county.
The Community Development Block Grant Program assists low- and moderate-income neighborhoods by offering grant opportunities to community groups for construction and improvement projects to neighborhood facilities.
Applications are available at https://lakecountyfl.gov/housing/community-block-grant or by contacting the Office of Housing and Community Services at 352-742-6540.
The Lake County Office of Housing and Community Services is asking for public comment on community needs that could be met through the grant funding. The FY 2022-23 One Year Action Plan Public Hearing will be held May 5 at 2 p.m. at 2008 Classique Lane in Tavares and via Zoom at https://bit.ly/38kof98.
To access the Zoom session, use Meeting ID 749 8700 0061 and Passcode xq9aXY.
For more information on this grant program, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/housing.
In addition, Lake County Office of Health & Human Servicesis accepting grant applications through noon on June 8 to provide as much as $25,000 in support of youth intervention/prevention programs and other human services programs. Applicants can apply for one of the following:
Children’s Services Council – Youth intervention and/or prevention programs that serve at-risk children emphasizing one or more of the following needs: abuse and neglect; after-school and out-of-school programs; mental, physical or behavioral health; subsidized childcare; healthy choices/good decisions.
Human Services – Elder and family intervention and/or prevention programs that serve at-risk individuals emphasizing one or more of the following needs: rental or mortgage assistance; utilities assistance; deposits (for utilities and housing); food; achieving economic self-sufficiency; services that assist with independent living for elders and those who are disabled.
To request a Health & Human Services grant application form, contact Amy Elliott at 352-742-6561 or aelliott@lakecountyfl.gov, or visit https://bit.ly/3vJXuD1.