Mount Dora City Councilmember Cal Rolfson was recently appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2021–2022 Municipal Administration Committee, one of the League’s five Legislative Policy Committees. As a committee member, Rolfson will help develop the League’s Legislative Action Agenda, which details priority issues that are most likely to affect daily municipal governance and local decision-making during the upcoming legislative session, as well as help League staff understand the real-world implications of proposed legislation.
Cynthia Burton, RN, BSHS, MHA, CHPCA, has joined Cornerstone Hospice as executive director overseeing operations in Lake and Sumter counties, including The Villages. Burton, who has more than 21 years of experience as a hospice nurse and administrator, is responsible for patient care, family support and operational needs of the program. Burton earned a master of science in health administration and a bachelor of science in health at Trident International University. Cornerstone Hospice serves Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties.