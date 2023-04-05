The Take A Hike walking group meets every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at Wooton Park in Tavares. Member Hong Xiao captured this glowing morning image during the group’s March 15 walk.
“It shows the railroad tracks near lake front and the city Eco Park,” Hong said.
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.