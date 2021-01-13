The City of Tavares’ 4th Annual Arbor Day Celebration will be Saturday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wooten Park in Tavares. Event sponsors include Lake Soil and Water Conservation District, UF/IFAS Lake County Extension and Florida Forest Service.
The day’s events include Tips on Pruning for the Long-Term Health of the Tree by UF/IFAS Lake County, 10:30 a.m.; Raptor Presentation by Avian Reconditioning of Apopka, 11:30 a.m.; and Tree Planting and Establishment by UF/IFAS Lake County, 12:30 p.m.
A variety of trees will be available in one-quart and one-gallon containers: Loquat, Brown Turkey Fig, Golden Trumpet, Nellie Stevens Holly, Pineapple Guava, Walter’s Viburnum, Bottle Brush and Arizona Cypress ‘Blue Ice.’
Multiple agencies also will be represented, including Lake County Parks and Trails, Lake County Water Authority, Office of Emergency Management Lake County, FWC and Made by a Bee. Avian Reconditioning will have four species of raptors present for attendees to see and learn more about. Volunteers from the Lake County Master Gardener program and local Girl Scouts will be on hand, too.
For more information, visit www.tavares.org.