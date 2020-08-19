Like many Central Florida residents, musicians have found their work drastically affected by the coronavirus pandemic. One talent group, Music Remembrance, has adopted a new focus to continue performing.
“Because of COVID-19, Music Remembrance is pivoting from sending musicians, ensembles and bands for weddings and events,” said Andrea Rowlison, who founded the company in 1990. “We have been doing many creative things to create work and keep jazz music going, including singing telegrams, musical telegrams and Zoom graduation processionals.”
Some 160-plus musicians are in the company, most of them based in Central Florida and all normally full-time musicians specializing in classical, jazz and popular music, according to Rowlison.
Performers include Lake and Sumter residents who are members of the Florida Lakes Symphony and The Villages Philharmonic. The Music Remembrance Jazz Trio includes vocalist Danielle Cremisio and pianist Matt Cremisio, cantor and music director/organist at Clermont’s Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, respectively; and Rowlison on trombone and vocals. Violinist Konstantin Dimitrov is concert master of Florida Lakes Symphony.
Many Music Remembrance musicians work for area theme parks and symphonies, all of which have curtailed live performances since March. As concerts and events were cancelled and postponed, Rowlison saw opportunity in the telegrams.
“I thought, the musicians can do these 15 feet from someone’s front door. We could do this safely,” she said. She put safety protocols in place, including mask use by all performers, and purchased headset mics, so musicians could keep their distance while performing. With that, they were off and running – often literally.
After using a dollop of hand sanitizer, musicians ring doorbells and then run 20 feet back, Rowlison said, adding that they do everything they can to reduce face-to-face interaction, including texting with the telegram recipient’s family or friends to coordinate timing of surprise musical telegram deliveries.
Prior to the pandemic, Music Remembrance Dixieland Band and the Music Remembrance Jazz Trio regularly performed concerts at assisted living communities, retirement communities, events and concert halls in Lake and Sumter counties.
Although almost all Music Remembrance public concerts have been canceled or postponed, two programs are currently on the books, a Dec. 3 Music Remembrance Jazz Trio performance at the Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont; and on Dec. 24, the Music Remembrance Brass Quintet & Percussion group will perform Brass Christmas Carol prelude concerts with the church organist 15 minutes before each mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Clermont. Both programs are free and open to all.
For more information or to schedule a musical telegram,
visit https://www.musicremembrance.com.