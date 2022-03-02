Youthful creativity will be on display in a temporary exhibition at Leesburg Center for the Arts. Eight students from Leesburg High School, two students from Tavares High School, one from Umatilla High School and one from The Villages Charter High School won Regional Scholastic Awards and a place at the show.
Leesburg High School’s Kyleigh Jones and D’ante Morgan, and Sophia Hurtt from The Villages Charter High School, were awarded Gold Keys and will be competing on a national level, as well.
The other honored Lake County students are Zoe Christ and Kelsy Lara, Tavares High School; Kayla Church, Siobhan Faughnan, Lily Henderson, Austin Larsen, Chloe Leek and Alexus Thompson, Leesburg High School; and Julia LaMountain, Umatilla High School.
In addition, Nandini Badal and Giovanna Davis, South Sumter High School students, and Mikayla Stesney, who is attending Florida Virtual School, each will have artwork on display.
The student work was awarded as part of the North West Central Florida Regional Scholastic Art Competition in Citrus, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties.
Presented by the nonprofit organization the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, the 99th Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the country’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades 7–12, according to Leesburg Center for the Arts. The awards were founded in 1923. This year, nearly 100,000 teens from across the U.S. and Canada submitted their art and writing. Teens from the four counties received regional honors, including Gold Keys, Silver Keys, Honorable Mentions and American Visions & Voices nominations, from local Scholastic Awards Affiliate North West Central Florida Region.
“Since the program’s founding in 1923, the awards have fostered the creativity and talent of millions of students and include a distinguished list of alumni such as Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates, and Andy Warhol, all of whom received recognition in the awards when they were teens,” the organization says.
The local exhibition will run March 4–25. at the Leesburg Center for the Arts, located at 429 W. Magnolia Street in Leesburg. And, an awards reception for the 22 art students will be held at the center March 26 at 4 p.m.
Visit www.leesburgarts.com/scholastic-art-competition-central-florida-region.