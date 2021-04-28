Tom Haller is a regular at the Grantham Pointe Park in Mount Dora. His place is the first bench to the left as you walk towards the popular lighthouse. Weather pending, he spends a few hours there every day from January through April making fish lures, duck decoys and talking to the locals. His favorite woods are bass, cedar, walnut and hard maple or any scrap wood he can get his hands on! If you fall in love with one of his pieces, he is happy to part with it for a donation.
He also has a favorite red winged blackbird that waits for him daily to receive his handout. Haller said, “The same bird has been visiting me for three years. I can tell by his irregular markings.”
Haller is one of our northern residents. He is a retired carpenter from Grayland, Michigan, where he spends eight months of the year. He spends the other four in Eustis with his daughter, Mary. He describes Mount Dora as a quiet, relaxing place to be.
Haller left for Michigan on Sunday, but he will be back, same time, same place in 2022!
