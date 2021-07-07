Have your kids explore different art styles and materials at the upcoming Kids Art Summer Camp at Lake County Museum of Art, located in Tavares.
For children ages 6–13, the camp will run July 19–23, from 9 a.m. to noon daily. All art materials are included.
The museum says, “Because we will be working with paint, glue, and all things creative, we encourage students to attend camp in clothing they don’t mind getting a bit messy!”
Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/classes for more information and to sign up. Space is limited.