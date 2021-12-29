If you’re ready to get creative in the new year, Artisans, an artist co-op located at 139 E. Fourth Avenue in Mount Dora, has a variety of classes coming up. Here’s a sampling:
Jan. 8, students will paint a blue heron in oil paints, and Jan. 20, the oil painting subject will be a landscape view. Both classes are taught by Elisabeth Ferber.
Jan. 13, Ferber will also lead an acrylics class, with the subject of cardinals.
Jan. 14, learn how to paint a “Moonlit Whimsy Tree” in alcohol inks, and Jan. 29, learn how to paint a vase of wild roses in the same medium. Korinne Carpino will instruct both classes.
“These classes are fun art classes during which you will create a beautiful piece of art or jewelry that you can take home and show off to your friends. Class size is limited to 4 students, so classes fill fast, but we always offer a Waitlist. The class may be offered again,” Artisans says.