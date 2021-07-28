The year 2020 impacted communities across the nation like no other. In Florida’s Nassau County, four women came together to develop a community-wide photo project that would capture the year.
The women, Karen Bowden, Dickie Anderson, Sarah Edwards and Barbara Hopkins, launched “2020 – A Look Back” and called for photos taken during the year 2020 on Amelia Island and in Nassau County. The exhibit is currently on temporary display at the Lake County Museum of Art.
The four members of Amelia Island’s Plantation Artist’s Guild and Gallery were inspired by a project in England led by the Duchess of Cambridge, commonly known as Kate Middleton, and the National Portrait Gallery. The project, Hold Still, selected 100 photos for display from 30,000 submissions that portrayed a range of emotions relating to COVID-19.
A magazine is available which features the entire collection of photos. Sales benefit Arts Alive-Nassau a nonprofit organization that provides arts programming to the children of Nassau County.
The exhibit will be on display at the art museum, located at 213 W Ruby Street in Tavares, through Aug. 7.The museum is open Thursday through Saturday, noon–4 p.m.
Visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com or call 352-483-2900 for more information.