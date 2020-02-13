The City of Tavares warmly welcomes you to attend the Opening Artist’s Reception for contributing artists Kace Montgomery and Kelley Batson Howard on Friday, February 21st from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm in Tavares City Hall, located at 201 E. Main Street.
This particular exhibit, aptly entitled, Water , was selected, in part, as a welcome and a nod to the upcoming Sunnyland Antique and Classic Boat Show scheduled for March 19-22 at Wooton Park in Tavares.
The artwork in this collection showcases two and three dimensional work that depicts the colors, textures, and movement of all things water and from within.
Kelley Batson Howard was born and raised in Anniston, Alabama but was transplanted here to the Central Florida area in 1988. She is a life taught artist who has spent most of her adult days in the family commercial greenhouse business. She wanted to create art but it always landed on the back burner while raising her two daughters and running a business. In 2017, life changes presented her with the opportunity to pursue her dream and let the artist inside fly free. She has spent her recent years prolifically making art in an effort to make up for lost time. She paints intuitively with bold colors and lots of texture on the canvas in an effort to share her abstract vision of the majesty of God that surrounds us.
She is currently a studio member at Wild Ibis Art Studios and Gallery in Eustis, FL.