A Dancer’s Place, located at 9922 U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg, is the place for your child to learn the art of dance.
In this warm and supportive environment, children experience all facets of dance under the instruction of the owner, Miss Gail, along with Miss Leighann.
Miss Gail has taught dance for over 40 years, the last twenty-six ½ here in Lake County where thousands of children have had the privilege of learning and experiencing the love of dance. Many of her students have used their dance experience in acting, scholarship beauty pageants, modeling and some have opened their own studios.
It is said that Miss Gail turns into a child again when she enters the classroom. You can see the love she has for her students and the passion she displays when teaching. Parents and children are not just students; they are family to Miss Gail.
Besides teaching at A Dancer’s Place, Ms. Gail has taught dance at Lake Sumter’s State College Kid’s College program.
The studio offers combination classes for pre-school age children through adults in tap, clogging, jazz hip-hop, ballet/lyrical, and contemporary, making it very cost effective to experience all facets of dance.
“Dance does not reach its maturity or full potential until it is in performance,” said Miss Gail. “That is when the magic of the art is fulfilled. Therefore, I try to provide the best possible atmosphere for the performance in the form of a show/recital at the end of the season,” she added.
Register Aug. 6–15 at A Dancer’s Place. Tuition includes unlimited lessons, costumes, tights and props, DVD of the show, show theme t-shirt and two tickets to the show.
Call A Dancer’s Place at 352-267-2853 and start your child on the road to an exciting, fun learning experience.