Artisans of Mount Dora is celebrating Earth Day all month long, as it spotlights nature-inspired works.
April featured artists are oil and acrylics artist Elisabeth Ferber, acrylics artist Hope Barton, oil and acrylics paint artist Aphrodite and multi-media artist June Knowles.
From oil paintings of landscapes to lampwork glass beads depicting the curl of an ocean wave, the works reveal the grandeur and beauty found in Florida’s natural world.
Artisans, a non-profit co-op art gallery of 35 Florida artists, is located at 139 E. Fourth Avenue in Mount Dora. For more information on art for sale and classes, call 352-406-1000 or visit www.artisansofmtdora.com.