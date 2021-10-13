Janet Gamache has been named interim executive director for Mount Dora Center for the Arts, stepping in for Nancy Zinkofsky, who has left the position. A prior board member of the organization, Gamache is well-known in the community and runs the Mount Dora Craft Festival, which is one of the top-ranked festivals in America, as rated by Sunshine Artist magazine.
“We are pleased that Janet Gamache will serve as interim executive director,” said board president Deb Hitchcock. “Janet’s history with MDCA and her extensive experience and successes in festival management is essential to facilitating our team through this season and the 2022 Mount Dora Arts Festival. Soon, we will be seeking a permanent hire for the executive director position.”
Noting Zinkofsky’s departure, Hitchcock added, “The MDCA Board of Directors would like to thank Nancy for her years of service and commitment. We very much appreciate her dedicated efforts. Nancy served at MDCA since 2007 and oversaw the Annual Art Festival, MDCA’s signature event which has a tremendous impact on Mount Dora’s economy, bringing in over 200,000 visitors per year. Nancy also oversaw the annual children’s summer art camp, attended by over 4,000 children since inception. Nancy is well-known in the community for her leadership role at the Mount Dora Center for the Arts.”
For more information on the arts organization, visit www.mountdoracenterforthearts.org.