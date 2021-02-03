The Ash Wednesday service at First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora will be Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. Dr. David Averill, senior pastor, will lead the service, which is open to children, youth and adults. The church sanctuary is located at 439 E. Fifth Avenue in Mount Dora. For more information, call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.