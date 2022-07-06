In a June news release, the governor’s office announced nearly $1.5 million in awards to assist Florida communities with community planning projects through the Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) and the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant programs.
One of those communities is Astatula, which has been awarded $75,000 to complete a study of the town’s entire water distribution system, according to the state.
Funding for these programs is allocated by the Florida Legislature and administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).