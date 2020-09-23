Sept. 25 through Oct. 18, the Athens Theatre in DeLand is opening its doors to present a production of “The Fantasticks,” a romantic and funny love story from a simpler time.
Originally opening 60 years ago, it played Off-Broadway for 42 years – making it the world’s longest running show. It then was revived four years after closing and ran for an additional 11 years.
The historic Athens Theatre has taken numerous precautions to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, volunteers and actors. To purchase tickets ($11 to $30) or find more specific information about dates, times and safety precautions, visit the Athens Theatre website at www.AthensDeLand.com. You also can call the Box Office at 386-736-1500, Wednesday through Saturday, 1–5 p.m. and 90 minutes before each performance.