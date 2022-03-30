When a student misses 10% or more of the school year for any reason, we call it chronic absenteeism. Research shows that, excused or unexcused, being absent from the classroom during instruction can translate into students having difficulty learning to read by third grade, achieving in middle school and graduating from high school.
In our district, 31% of students have missed 10% or more of the current school year. We know that some of this was unavoidable. When the number of COVID-19 cases in our schools was high, sick and exposed students and staff were advised to stay home to minimize the spread of the virus. But now, I am pleased to say that the number of positive cases has sharply declined and most of us are staying healthy. It’s time for students to come back to school, on time and on a regular basis.
Spring has arrived, and for many the countdown to the last day of school has begun. But there is a lot of vital instruction planned before we wrap up the year, and because of all the disruptions caused by COVID, good attendance from this point forward is more important than ever as we seek to make up for the learning opportunities we lost.
We are in the process of reviewing the data and contacting the parents of students for whom absenteeism has become a concern. We want to take a positive problem-solving approach to reducing absenteeism, and that means working closely with families to help students get back on track. We know that students are more likely to attend school regularly when four conditions for learning are in place:
• Physical and emotional health and safety.
• A sense of belonging, connection and support.
• Academic challenge and engagement.
• Adults and peers with social emotional competency.
When a student is chronically absent, these are the areas we will check first. If we find other reasons behind the absences, we will work with families to address those as well.
Good attendance is essential to academic success. Let’s work together to give all of our students an opportunity to be successful by making sure they are regularly attending school.
