If you are 6 to 18 years old, have a soft spot for homeless pets and want to help them, you may want to become a volunteer with LEASH, Jr.
The group meets monthly at the Humane Society in Umatilla. The next meeting will be Aug 21 at 4 p.m. Additional meetings will be Sept. 28 and Oct. 26, also to be held at 4 p.m.
At the LEASH, Jr. sessions, you will learn fun facts about dogs and cats, get a VIP tour of the shelter, and work on projects that will make the dogs and cats very happy. As an added bonus, the group’s PAWS Therapy pups will be in the lobby at the Humane Society to greet you and help with the projects.
LEASH, Jr. will be on the road again visiting summer camps, the Girl Scouts, libraries and recreation centers. For more information, go to LEASH, Jr.’s Facebook page or call Joanne at 352-406-3990.