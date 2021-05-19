LEASH, Jr. is seeking volunteers who are interested in helping homeless pets.
If you are 6 to 18 years old, the group is offering a meeting monthly at the Humane Society in Umatilla, where you can learn more about cats and dogs.
May 25, LEASH, Jr. will be at the Humane Society in Umatilla at 4 p.m. Visitors can learn fun facts about dogs and cats, get a VIP tour of the shelter and work on projects that will make the dogs and cats very happy. As an added bonus, PAWS Therapy pups will be in the lobby, greeting participants and helping with the projects.
LEASH, Jr. will be on the road again soon, visiting summer camps, the Girl Scouts, libraries and recreation centers this summer. For more information, go to LEASH, Jr.’s Facebook page or call Joanne at 352-406-3990.