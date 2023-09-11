(The Center Square) — A recent report from the Florida Auditor General revealed that the Lake County District School Board failed to comply with state law when reporting complaints against employees.
Florida law requires that a school district file in writing any legally sufficient complaints against district administrators and teachers within 30 days to the Florida Department of Education once the complaint has come to the district’s attention.
According to the audit report, during fiscal 2022-23, 10 legally sufficient complaints were made against district teachers and administrators, alleging that the health, safety and welfare of students had been adversely affected.
Closer scrutiny of the complaints found that six of them had lapsed past the 30-day deadline to be reported to FDOE – ranging from 10 days to 126 days – averaging around 39 days after the complaint had been brought to the district's attention.
In response, the school board said that investigations into complaints sometimes took longer than the expected 30 days because of various circumstances like the availability of witnesses, timing of school breaks and law enforcement involvement.
However, the AG pointed out that the district is legally required to report the complaints, effective from when the district is made aware of them.
The report further stated that the district had failed to demonstrate that appropriate action had been taken to promote student and staff safety, limiting the state Department of Education’s ability to monitor complaints.
The report also noted that the district was allocated $2.3 million for fiscal 2022-23 to establish or expand state-required mental health care services and related training. School districts are required to provide at least 5 hours of instruction for students from 6th to the 12th grade.
According to the report, as of June 28, 2023, 1,413 school personnel had not yet completed the training and 3,792 students had not received mental health awareness and assistance training.
The district stated in response that training had not been provided because of the high turnover in certified trainers, a lack of accountability at schools and student absenteeism.
The AG recommended that the district enhance procedures to ensure compliance with state law, including filing complaints within the 30-day period to FDOE, ensuring all staff receives mental health awareness and assistance training and that students receive the related instruction annually for at least 5 hours.
To view the audit, visit https://flauditor.gov/pages/pdf_files/2024-010.pdf.
School district responds to audit
Triangle News Leader reached out to Lake County Schools for comment on the state audit.
Regarding the delay in reporting complaints, Sherri Owens, the school district’s spokesperson, said in an email response, “In all cases investigated, employees are immediately administratively placed in an alternative assignment to eliminate all contact with students on school grounds. As per statute, once complaints are determined to be legally sufficient based on actual facts they are reported to the Office of Professional Practices. However, a few cases exceeded the 30-day window. Steps have been taken to ensure that the 30-day deadline will not be exceeded going forward.”
She also addressed the audit’s training concern: “Regarding Youth Mental Health Training, while most students completed portions of the training, they may not have completed the course in its entirety because of absenteeism on the days when some of the modules were offered. The district has a goal of ensuring that all students and employees receive the training in full and we will continue working toward that goal.”
The school district’s website is https://www.lake.k12.fl.us.