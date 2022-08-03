Applications are now being accepted for people interested in being speakers at the sixth annual TEDxEustis Conference, set for Jan. 28, 2023.
“The speakers we featured earlier this year were amazing,” said TEDxEustis organizer Timothy Totten. “Our sold-out audience enjoyed talks on diverse topics from how to fix the racial wealth gap and the secrets of branding to how to think inside the box like a contortionist.”
Totten and his co-organizer, Byron Faudie, are currently seeking speaker applications for the next TEDxEustis event.
“We’re not limiting our list to experienced speakers either. If someone has a great story or idea, we will make sure that our curator and our coaches prepare them to give the best talk of their life,” Totten said.
Talks can range from 3 to 18 minutes, and presenters are not paid. Each talk will be recorded and uploaded to the TEDx video portal to be shared with the world, according to organizers.
Apply at TEDxEustis.com, contact Timothy Totten at 352-242-8111 or email tedxeustis@gmail.com with other questions. Deadline is Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m.