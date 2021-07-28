Living Drama Theatre of Eustis has a couple exciting programs coming up next month – a musical tribute to Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons and a production of “Steel Magnolias.”
Aug. 6, Sounds of the Season, celebrating Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, will be performed as part of the LDT Concert Series.
Aug. 7–8 and Aug. 13–15, “Steel Magnolias” will be presented with all its Southern charm.
Aug. 28, Jive Talkin’, a tribute to the BeeGees, will take the stage.
In addition, Monday Night Country, featuring the Smooth Country Band, takes place every Monday, 7 p.m.
Living Drama Theatre is located at 431 Plaza Drive in Eustis. For tickets and additional information, visit livingdramatheatre.com or call 321-439-0529.