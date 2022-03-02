In Beacon College’s March 10 Salon Series program, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King will present “Bedeviling Confluence: Injustice and Willis McCall through the Prism of ‘Devil in the Grove’ and ‘Beneath a Ruthless Sun.’”
King will examine injustice, racial bigotry and corrupting power through the lens of two cases in Lake County in the late 1940s and 1950s connected by Lake County Sheriff Willis V. McCall.
King is the author of three books. The most recent one is “Beneath a Ruthless Sun.”
His previous book, “Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America,” was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction in 2013. A New York Times bestseller, the book was also named runner-up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize for nonfiction, and was a finalist for both the Chautauqua Prize and the Edgar Award.
King has written about race, civil rights and the death penalty for the New York Times, Washington Post, and The Atlantic, and he is a contributor to The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system.
King’s earlier book, “The Execution of Willie Francis,” was published in 2008. He is currently a fellow at The New York Public Library’s Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers, and he lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The presentation will be held at Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Circle, Leesburg at 7 p.m. To register, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/gkppa/event/833953.