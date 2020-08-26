Avalon Park Group celebrated the start of Phase One of their residential section of Avalon Park Tavares at their recent groundbreaking ceremony held on August 20 with local city leaders.
The 155-acre master-planned community located in Tavares, Florida, is located at the corner of Huffstetler Drive and Mount Homer Road. The first phase contains 228 residential lots. Builders include D.R. Horton with 115 lots and Avex Homes with 113 lots. Models are anticipated to open Summer 2021. Upon completion, Avalon Park Tavares – with over 15 acres of parks, walking paths and lakes -- will be intertwined with more than 1,100 units. Additionally, there are plans for a mixed-use town center with more than 250,000 square feet of commercial space.
“It is our mission to change the way the world lives, learns, works and plays through creating healthy sustainable communities,” said Beat Kahli, President and CEO of Avalon Park Group. “We are happy to be bringing our vision to Lake County with Avalon Park Tavares.”