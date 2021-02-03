What do EAA and AOPA mean? There are all sorts of these acronyms in the aviation world, and their meanings can be confusing for those who may have just a casual interest or are totally unfamiliar with the two most important in the general aviation community.
EAA means Experimental Aircraft Association and AOPA means Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
It just so happened that these two organizations got together to compare notes recently on subjects of mutual interest in the EAA Chapter 534 hangar at the Leesburg International Airport in Leesburg.
Jamie Beckett, the AOPA ambassador for the Southeast Region, arrived in his bright yellow Cessna 152 to meet with Steve Tilford, president, and John Weber, vice president of Chapter 534.
The purpose of the visit was to talk about mutual interests in aviation youth programs and chapter activities.
It turns out that Jamie and the chapter members have a lot of common experiences with exposing young people to the wonders of general aviation flying, and it was a good opportunity to compare notes and get acquainted. He met with some of the “hangar monkeys” to learn about their building projects. The new flight simulator for use by the Squadron 534 youth group and chapter members was demonstrated.
Jamie has also been helping with advice about how to set up a flying club at the airport, which may open soon.
This kind of meeting for the exchange of information can benefit both of these acronyms and further the aims of both organizations.