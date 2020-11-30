The Umatilla High School Aviation Club recently received a financial boost to help toward completion of an airplane students are building. The Marian S. Shuck Scholarship Trust donated $10,000 toward the purchase of the Finishing Kit section of the VANS RV-12 airplane, a two-seat, single-engine, low-wing homebuilt aircraft.
The club has already completed the first two sections of the plane. After the Finishing Kit is assembled, students will have the engine and instrumentation left to finish the aircraft.
“The project to build an airplane hits every aspect of STEM learning for the Umatilla High School Aviation Club,” said Karen L. Bent, co-trustee of the Marian S. Shuck Scholarship Trust. “Additionally, the project provides participating students with exposure to aviation-related careers.”
The City of Umatilla and EAA Chapter 1632 have sponsored the club by providing hangar space, mentors for instruction and the aircraft build. The club meets every Friday in the donated hangar space.
“This donation helps advance a unique project that is providing students with so much learning and insight into their potential career dreams,” said Carman Cullen, Education Foundation of Lake County executive director. “We commend the City of Umatilla, EAA Chapter 1632, and, of course, Karen Bent and the Marian S. Shuck Scholarship Trust for creating this amazing opportunity for Umatilla High School students.”