April 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned the public to not use counterfeit versions of these two at-home over-the-counter COVID-19 diagnostic tests: counterfeit Flowflex COVID-19 Test Kits and counterfeit iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits.
As of early May, 433 tests and sample collection devices are authorized by the FDA under emergency use authorizations, including 298 molecular tests and sample collection devices, 84 antibody and other immune response tests, 50 antigen tests and one diagnostic breath test.
How can you tell if you have a counterfeit kit? The FDA maintains a page regarding counterfeit at-home OTC COVID-19 diagnostic tests and offers information on how to identify an FDA authorized kit.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3N03Sgj.