The Bach Festival Society of Winter Park recently announced its 86th season will include digital streaming of performances.
The season has been carefully planned to keep artists and patrons safe, and alternative contingency plans are in place should they be needed, according to the society. In-person performances will follow CDC and state guidelines of distancing and reduced capacity, as well as policies set forth by Rollins College.
“What hasn’t changed is our commitment to making music of the highest quality for you, whether in-person or digitally. We look forward to bringing you another inspiring season,” said artistic director and conductor John V. Sinclair.
Programming highlights include works by Dvořák, Lauridsen, and Barber on May 2, 2021, and pianist Adam Golka performing all 32 Beethoven sonatas over nearly three weeks, beginning Oct. 1, which continues a celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. Additional visiting artists include the Juilliard String Quartet in a streaming-only engagement on Nov. 8.
The society’s other annual events also will continue. The Insights & Sounds series: Suites and Serenades on Nov. 5 will highlight some of the finest instrumental serenades in the classical literature. In December, the “A Classic Christmas” concerts continue. The 86th Annual Bach Festival is scheduled for Feb. 5–March 1, 2021.
Limited tickets will be available beginning Aug. 18. In light of seating restrictions due to COVID-19, season subscription packages will not be available. More information is available at https://BachFestivalFlorida.org or by calling the Box Office at 407-646-2182.
Founded in 1935 in Winter Park, Florida, the Bach Festival Society is one of the longest continuously operating Bach Festivals in the country.