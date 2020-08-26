As in-person learning at schools resumes, everyone in students’ households should take steps to stay healthy and protect each other from getting sick, according to the Florida Department of Health. Practice everyday preventive actions, limit interactions with other people, and stay informed on COVID-19 updates.
FDOH states that children should be advised to do the following:
Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer comprised of at least 60 percent alcohol. Make sure you are using a safe product. FDA provides a list of hand sanitizers consumers should not use. Adults should monitor children while they use hand sanitizer.
Maintain a recommended physical distance from other people, including other students. Avoid sharing objects with other students, including water bottles, devices, writing instruments and books.
Monitor how they feel and tell an adult if they are not feeling well. Develop daily routines before and after school – for example, things to pack for school in the morning (like hand sanitizer) and things to do when you return home (like immediately washing hands).
“For many families, back-to-school planning will look different this year than it has in previous years,” FDOH stated. “Your school will have new policies in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. You may also be starting the school year with at-home learning. Whatever the situation, these tips are intended to help parents, guardians and caregivers plan and prepare for the upcoming school year.”
In addition, Dr. Michael Keating, chief medical officer at AdventHealth for Children, and Dr. Angela Fals, medical director of the weight and wellness program at AdventHealth for Children, shared guidance for parents.
When it comes to safety protocols, diligence is key, according to Keating.
“After the first wave of COVID-19, we let down our guard, and we paid the price,” he said. “Now we’ve put the measures back in place – masking, properly washing our hands, social distancing. Kids do not typically get as sick as adults do, which is a blessing, and the hope is that we can continue to dampen the wave by continuing to follow these safety measures.”
Other factors that could worsen COVID-19 continue to emerge as more becomes known about the coronavirus, and medical professionals are paying attention.
“Obesity is rapidly emerging as one of the most prominent risk factors for increasing the morbidity and mortality in patients with COVID-19,” said Fals. “On top of that, the associated co-morbidities, like Type II diabetes or asthma, increase that concern.”
Screen time has become a significant factor for adults and children alike, as work, school and recreation increasingly are handled through digital platforms.
“We are seeing an increase in recreational screen time – video games, cell phones, YouTube videos,” said Fals. “Try to find a balance. Sit down with your children and make a success plan for family and screen time. Be ready to negotiate. Let your child do their video games, but only after they do an hour of physical exercise. You can also have a family contract, put it down in writing and have all people sign it as reminders about the limits on screen time.”
During this time, mindless snacking and overeating can become a problem for adults and children, as well.
According to AdventHealth, “Emotional eating is a concern. Start each day with a tall glass of water. Our brains often confuse thirst for hunger. Sticking to a routine also helps, because our bodies and minds like to know what is going on to keep bad behaviors at bay. Finally, kids will more naturally go for healthy snacks if they are already washed and cut up, so make sure they are available throughout the day.”
Other thoughts to keep in mind, according to the FDOH, are to make yourself familiar with your school’s plan for how they will communicate with families when a positive case or exposure to someone with COVID-19 is identified and ensure student privacy is upheld.
Older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for serious illness from COVID-19. If your household includes anyone who is at increased risk, the FDOH advises that all family members exercise the appropriate precautions. The CDC recently created guidance for multi-generational households.
Although developed as part of the CDC’s outreach to tribal communities, the information could be useful for all families, including those with children and older adults in the same home. For more information, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at (352) 742-4830 Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, call (866) 779-6121, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19 or email covid-19@flhealth.gov.
Another resource is the AdventHealth BackToSchoolResourceHub.com, a new website dedicated to school issues and COVID-19.