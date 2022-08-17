Aug. 7, hundreds of families received free bookbags, school supplies, books and meals to start the new school year. The event was at Mount Dora High School Gymnasium.
Each child could go home with a free book to promote literacy. The offering was sponsored by All About the Ballots and provided by Hidden Gems Literary Emporium, a non-profit organization that promotes literacy around the world.
“When young people get to choose a book they like, it encourages their interest in reading. Books develop and nourish kids’ imaginations, expanding their worlds,” said Mae Hazelton, vice president of All About the Ballots.
This is the third year for this event.
Family-oriented activities included raffles for bikes, gift cards and more, community information, voter information and registration, scholarship information and more. Attendees also received free meals.
Organizations involved with the bash included Peachy Enterprises, the city of Mount Dora, Mount Dora Police and Fire Departments, Mount Dora High School, Tri-City NAACP, the Leesburg Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Faith in Florida, Tri-City NAACP, Lake Community Action Agency, Friendship CME Church, Bethel Free Methodist Church, St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, Saving Faith Baptist Church, Speak the Truth Ministries, L.I.F.T. Ministries, Farmers Roofing, Inc, and Lake County Schools.
A video from the event is posted at