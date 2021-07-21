The Florida Department of Health in Lake County, in collaboration with the Lake County School Board, will conduct school immunizations for school-age children Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 at the Clermont Health Center, 875 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
The following required vaccinations will be provided:
• Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)
• Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP)
• Hepatitis B (Hep B)
• Polio
• Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)
• Varicella (Chickenpox)
The Covid-19 vaccinewill also be offered to children 12 and older and adults, if requested.
There is no charge for immunization for children, birth to 18 years of age, provided they are still enrolled in elementary, middle or high school. Parents or guardian must bring a copy of the child’s immunization records. Parents and children will need to wear masks and practice social distancing.
If unable to attend, parents and guardians can call 352-771-5500 for hours and appointments of immunization services offered at DOH-Lake locations.
For more information regarding the CDC’s national immunization program and to access A Parent’s Guide to Childhood Immunizations, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents, call 800-CDC-INFO or contact the Florida Department of Health in Lake County at 352-771-5500 or http://lake.floridahealth.gov.