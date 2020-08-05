The Florida Department of Health in Lake County and Lake County Schools are conducting immunizations 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at the following locations for school-age children:
• Aug. 6: East Ridge Middle School, 13201 Excalibur Road, Clermont 34711
• Aug. 10: Lake County Fairgrounds, 2101 County Road 452, Eustis 32726
Parents and children will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing at this event.
The following required vaccinations will be provided: Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap); Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP); Hepatitis B (Hep B); Polio; Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR); and Varicella (Chickenpox).
There is no charge for immunization for children, birth to 18 years of age, provided they are still enrolled in elementary, middle or high school. Parents or a guardian must bring a copy of the child’s immunization records.
Immunization services also are offered Monday through Friday at DOH-Lake locations. Call (352) 771-5500 for hours and appointments.
A Parent’s Guide to Childhood Immunizations is available for parents at the CDC’s website via download or by request of a free booklet, which features children’s drawing to assist in educating the entire family. For more information regarding the CDC’s National Immunization Program, visit
www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents or call 800-CDC-INFO or contact the Florida Department of Health in Lake County at (352) 771-5500 or http://lake.floridahealth.gov.