“The Chosen One: A First-Generation Ivy League Odyssey” by Echo Brown
Suggested by Carl Simple, teen coordinator, Tavares Public Library
Publisher: Little, Brown and Company, 2022
Teens will be able to put themselves right in the pages along with Echo, a freshman student and the first in her family to attend an Ivy League school. This coming of age novel will motivate teens for their own upcoming school year. Available to borrow with your Lake County Library Card.
“Strangeville School Is Totally Normal” by Darcy Miller
Suggested by April Mazak, technical services specialist, Tavares Public Library
Publisher: Random House Books for Young Readers, 2021
Piranhas in the drinking fountains? An evil supply closet? Missing students and teachers? It’s another day at Strangeville Middle School, but for Harvey, a new student, things don’t seem normal at all. If you’re dreading going back to school this fall, read this funny book and realize... it could be worse! Available to borrow with your Lake County Library Card.
Staff photos courtesy Bonnie Whicher Photography.