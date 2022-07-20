The Florida Department of Revenue is offering its annual back-to-school sales tax holiday for shoppers getting youngsters ready for the new school year.
Everything from standard school supplies to clothing and even jigsaw puzzles are included in the tax break. Big-ticket items like computers are also included, as well as computer accessories.
For more information on products included in the back-to-school sales tax holiday, as well as information on other statewide tax holidays, visit https://bit.ly/3n0YcI1.