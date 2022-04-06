Lake County Water Authority’s first Kids Bat Blitz Day on March 26, was a hit, with all 20 reservations filled.
Adults and kids who wanted to learn about the beneficial flying mammals gathered at Hickory Point Park in Tavares for bat-centric games and activities. The kids also received some items to take home – including bat boxes they built during the event, thanks to a Lowe’s sponsorship.
“Everyone loved it – even got some parents to play the game so all kids could be bats,” said LCWA Environmental Resources & Outreach Manager Tracy Hauserman.
For more information on LCWA activities, call 352-324-6141, ext. 0.